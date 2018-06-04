PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting a woman downloaded videos of similar attacks months earlier, the district attorney said Monday.
Adnan Pehlivan, who owns Istanbul Sofra on Forbes Avenue in Regent Square, is accused of breaking into the woman’s South Side home and sexually assaulting her.
In late May, Pehlivan was in court and the district attorney showed surveillance video that allegedly shows him stalking the victim.
Pehlivan was in court again Monday for a bond hearing.
The defense asked for bail to be set and for Pehlivan to get GPS monitoring, but the judge denied bond despite two dozen people being in court on his behalf.
