DA: Woman misused power of attorney to steal $35,000 from elderly, incapacitated sister

PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County woman is accused of misusing her power of attorney to steal more than $33,000 from her elderly and incapacitated sister.
Linda Monroe, 59, surrendered to detectives from the district attorney’s office Monday morning at Pittsburgh Municipal Court.
According to a criminal complaint, after becoming power of attorney for her 86-year-old sister, Monroe cashed in some of her policies, then made withdrawals for herself.
Monroe admitted to detectives that she used a lot of the money for gambling, according to a criminal complaint.
"(She) stated that she had been depressed from putting her dog down and she went to the casino to take her mind off of things," the complaint reads. "(Monroe) said she will obtain a second job in order to pay her sister back for the money she stole."
Monroe is charged with theft and misapplication of entrusted property.
