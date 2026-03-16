Wind, rain & snow: Big weather changes on the way Monday

PITTSBURGH — Huge changes are on the way throughout Monday as a powerful cold front tears through the region during the morning.

It will be windy to start the day, with scattered rain showers and possible thunderstorms for the latter part of the morning commute. A few stronger storms will be possible east toward the Laurel Highlands.

Temperatures will drop sharply during the day, with temperatures in the 60s mid-morning and dropping into the 30s by evening. The wind chill will be in the 20s by sunset.

Rain showers will mix with snow showers by late in the day. The ground is way too warm for anything to stick.

Snow showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday. Roads will turn colder at night and could bring slippery conditions, especially toward the Laurel Highlands.

On Tuesday, highs will only reach the upper 20s around 30 degrees with wind chills in the teens.

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