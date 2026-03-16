Kenneth Gainwell reveals why he left Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their team MVP Kenneth Gainwell in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Gainwell signed a two-year, $14 million with Tampa. Gainwell is the first Steelers’ MVP to make an immediate exit in free agency since quarterback Neil O’Donnell left for the New York Jets in 1996.

When speaking with the Tampa Bay media on Thursday, Gainwell explained why he left the Steelers for the Bucs.

“It was a great option for me,” Gainwell said. “I wanted to be here last year, but you know, I am just happy to be here now. It was a great opportunity for me back in the South where I am from and just come here.”

Gainwell totaled 1,656 all-purpose yards last season, a figure that ranked sixth in the AFC. Spotrac tabbed Gainwell as having the market for a two-year, $5.9 million contract, which Todd Bowles’ team obviously surpassed.

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