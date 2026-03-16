Person found dead in Youghiogheny River

DAWSON, Pa. — A person was found dead in the Youghiogheny River.
Pennsylvania State Police confirms that troopers were called to the river in Dawson, Fayette County, Sunday night for reports of a person found dead in a river.
Troopers said the person was found by two fishermen.
The Fayette County Coroner has been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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