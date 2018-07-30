PITTSBURGH - Several parked vehicles were struck early Monday morning on a street in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.
At least three vehicles were found shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Edmond Street with damage. Pieces from the vehicles, many of which were sideswiped, lined the street.
Minutes later, on Penn Avenue near Edmond Street, a pickup truck that crashed into the vehicles was found, police said. It sustained significant damage and was towed away.
Two occupants of the truck were detained by police, officials said. Charges are pending.
