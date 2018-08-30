  • State warning about synthetic drugs, including K2

    Updated:

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - A new warning just came out for Pennsylvanians about the amount of synthetic drugs coming into the state and the possibility of them being lethal.

    Synthetic fentanyl and K2 are just some of the drugs Governor Tom Wolf is urging people to avoid contact with.

    Related Headlines

    What we just learned about the warning, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    >>RELATED STORY: Synthetic marijuana, aka K2, linked to nearly 100 overdoses within 48 hours

    “It’s absolutely essential that emergency responders, law enforcement and family members and friends of individuals with substance use disorder educate themselves about these drugs and to avoid contact with them.” Governor Wolf said in a news release. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories