State warning about synthetic drugs, including K2

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A new warning just came out for Pennsylvanians about the amount of synthetic drugs coming into the state and the possibility of them being lethal.
Synthetic fentanyl and K2 are just some of the drugs Governor Tom Wolf is urging people to avoid contact with.
“It’s absolutely essential that emergency responders, law enforcement and family members and friends of individuals with substance use disorder educate themselves about these drugs and to avoid contact with them.” Governor Wolf said in a news release.
