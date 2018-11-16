  • D.C. white nationalist reveals possible motivation for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

    WASHINGTON - A self-proclaimed fan of synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers is in federal custody, talking to agents about what may have motivated the attack that killed 11 people.

    It all came out during an interview with FBI agents in Washington D.C.

    Jeffrey Clark was recently arrested on weapons charges, but was linked to Bowers on social media.

    Friday afternoon, prosecutors will ask a judge to order the suspected white nationalist to be held in jail until the trial.

