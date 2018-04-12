The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the May 2018 primaries is Monday, April 16. This is also the last day to change party enrollment or non-partisan enrollment before the election.
The last day to apply for a civilian absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 8.
Election boards can accept civilian absentee ballots no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 11.
The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 15.
