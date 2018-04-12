  • What's the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania's primary elections?

    The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the May 2018 primaries is Monday, April 16. This is also the last day to change party enrollment or non-partisan enrollment before the election.

    RELATED STORY: How do I register to vote in Pennsylvania?

    The last day to apply for a civilian absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 8.

    Election boards can accept civilian absentee ballots no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 11.

    The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 15.

     

