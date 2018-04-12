  • How do I register to vote in Pennsylvania?

    Pennsylvania's 2018 primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 15.

    Citizens can register to vote online, by mail or in person:

    • ONLINE: Citizens can apply for their voter registration at register.votespa.com. You are not officially registered to vote until your county office reviews the application and you are given a voter registration card.
    • MAIL: Complete a Pennsylvania Voter Registration Mail Application Form (DSBE-600) and mail it to your county Board of Elections office. To request that Pennsylvania Voter Registration Mail Applications be sent to you, e-mail your full name and mailing address to ST-VOTERREG@pa.gov. Remember to indicate the number of forms you require. 
    • IN PERSON: You can take the completed form to a PennDOT photo license center when you apply for or renew your driver’s license. You can also bring it to many other state government offices, including:
    • State offices that provide public assistance and services to persons with disabilities
    • Armed Forces Recruitment Centers
    • County Clerk of Orphans' Court offices, including each Marriage License Bureau
    • Area Agencies on Aging
    • Centers for Independent Living
    • County Mental Health and Mental Retardation offices
    • Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education
    • Offices of Special Education
    • DA Complementary Paratransit offices

    You will be sent a voter identification card by mail within 14 days of applying. If you do not receive it, contact your county voter registration office.

     

