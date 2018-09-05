Deceased Greensburg bishop accused of sexual misconduct

PITTSBURGH - A former Pittsburgh priest and Greensburg bishop is accused of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1960s, the Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday.
Anthony G. Bosco was a monsignor in the Diocese of Pittsburgh working as chaplain and instructor at the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing at the time the alleged misconduct occurred.
“As Bishops, we must do much more than just listen to the calls for transparency and action,” Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic said. “We must respond quickly and consistently to allegations and send the message that no person’s voice should go unheard just because time has passed.”
RELATED:
- Church sex abuse victim disputes that diocese wouldn't be aware of claim
- 3 priests placed on administrative leave following sex abuse allegations
- Sexual abuse survivor returns to childhood church 41 years later
He was later ordained as an auxiliary bishop for Pittsburgh in 1970 then bishop of the Greensburg diocese from 1987 until he retired in 2004.
Bosco died in 2013.
“The Diocese of Pittsburgh continues to respond to those who have been hurt by representatives of the Church,” Bishop of the Pittsburgh diocese David Zubik said. “The healing of victims is paramount to us.&rdquo
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}