  • Former firefighter accused of sexual relationship with 15-year-old

    Updated:

    RUFF'S DALE, Pa. - The mother of a 15-year-old says she's "relieved" that the man accused of having a sexual relationship with her daughter is facing charges.

    Derek Ruth, 27, is accused of knowingly having a relationship with the girl despite her young age. 

    Tonight on 11 News at 5, Melanie Marsalko is talking to the mother about what happened, and how a group of bikers is giving her strength.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories