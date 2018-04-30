PITTSBURGH - A developer downtown is asking the federal government for permission to relocate four young peregrine falcons.
The 2-week-old birds are nesting near a building on Third Avenue that is under construction for student housing.
Related Headlines
The developer says the parent birds, Dori and Louie, are buzzing around workers and protecting their young.
Peregrine falcons have been nesting in downtown Pittsburgh for more than 25 years.
There is another Peregrine falcon nest on top the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland.
RELATED STORY: Egg laid in Cathedral of Learning's peregrine falcon nest
The peregrine falcon was listed as federally endangered in early 1970.
WPXI news anchor Damany Lewis is working to find out more from the developer for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fan asked to remove controversial T-shirt before Pirates game
- Teen driver accused of running down pedestrians; woman, dog killed
- Flames spread to 3 homes, send woman jumping to safety; arson suspected
- VIDEO: Photographer Takes Picture of Bird Carrying a Shark Carrying a Fish
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}