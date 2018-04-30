  • Developer wants to relocate peregrine falcons from Pittsburgh building

    PITTSBURGH - A developer downtown is asking the federal government for permission to relocate four young peregrine falcons. 

    The 2-week-old birds are nesting near a building on Third Avenue that is under construction for student housing.  

    The developer says the parent birds, Dori and Louie, are buzzing around workers and protecting their young.  

    Peregrine falcons have been nesting in downtown Pittsburgh for more than 25 years. 

    There is another Peregrine falcon nest on top the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland. 

    The peregrine falcon was listed as federally endangered in early 1970.

