PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has filed a petition seeking "extraordinary relief" with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after a series of lawsuits over the last six months alleged clergy sex abuse.
In June, an appeals court allowed a lawsuit filed against the Catholic Diocese of Altoon-Johnstown to move forward even though the alleged abuse happened in the 1970s and 1980s, well beyond the statute of limitations in Pennsylvania.
The court ruled a jury could decide if a victim's delay in coming forward is reasonable in cases of a cover-up or concealment.
Last week, the Diocese of Pittsburgh listed four lawsuits filed after that decision that it claims requires the relief from the Supreme Court.
Aaron Martin looks into why this decision could have a wide-ranging impact on sex abuse cases in Pennsylvania, on Channel 11 News at 5.
