JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A dive team raced to find four severed fingers after a swimming accident in Jefferson Hills.
The Murrysville Medic One Dive Team posted pictures on Facebook after it happened on Monday.
According to the post, they quickly found the fingers, packed them up and got them to the hospital.
It's not exactly clear how the person lost their fingers.
