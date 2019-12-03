PITTSBURGH - What do you call a pastrami sandwich and a drink at Primanti Bros.? It's now called the Doc Emrick Special.
The locally loved restaurant chain with fries on their sandwiches announced the new combo meal. It's named after NHL broadcaster Mike "Doc" Emrick.
Emrick said he's a lifelong Pirates fan. The Bucs, coupled with the Penguins giving him many reasons to travel back to Pittsburgh over the years, have left a lasting impression on him. He said he's excited for the new combo and he' s eaten many a Primanti Bros. sandwich.
Emrick will be broadcasting Wednesday night's matchup at PPG Paints Arena between the Penguins and St. Louis Blues on NBC Sports Network.
