    PITTSBURGH - A doctor who put his life on the line to save others is being recognized.

    Dr. Keith Murray, with UPMC Mercy, was honored today with the Pennsylvania Medical Society's Everyday Hero award.

    Murray was part of a team that responded to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting back in October.

    Eleven people were killed but dozens of others were saved by the hard work of Murray and other first responders.

    It's a team he said deserves some of this recognition.

    The Everyday Hero award is awarded monthly to physicians in Pennsylvania.

