WILMERDING, Pa. - A dog that broke loose from its yard bit a Pittsburgh police horse during a demonstration last week.
The attack occurred during a Citizen’s Police Academy session in Wilmderding on Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department. The Allegheny County Police Mounted Unit was part of the presentation.
The dog escaped from a nearby side yard and bit a police horse named Jack, according to the city.
Jack has puncture wounds on his front legs and near his rear legs. A veterinarian said he’ll be OK.
The dog was captured and quarantined until officials confirm it’s been vaccinated.
Police are reviewing the incident and possible charges.
