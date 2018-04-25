  • Penguins without 2 offensive stars in Game 1 against Capitals

    PITTSBURGH - As the Penguins prepare to leave for Washington D.C., head coach Mike Sullivan says two of his stars have been ruled out of Game 1.

    Neither Evgeni Malkin nor Carl Hagelin will play in the series opener against the Capitals. 

    "We don’t worry about who’s out of the lineup," Sullivan said after practice Wednesday. "We worry about who’s in the lineup."

    Malkin and Hagelin skated on their own today before practice.

    Malkin suffered what the Pens are calling an lower-body injury after falling awkwardly on his leg in Game 5 of the Flyers series. He played the rest of that game but missed the final game of the series.

    Hagelin has an upper-body injury after a hard check from Claude Giroux in Game 6 against the Flyers. Hagelin left the ice for the locker room bleeding from his face.

    Game 1 of the Penguins-Capitals series is Thursday night at Capital One Arena.

