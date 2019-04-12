  • Dog's leg amputated after being shot by neighbor, owners say

    SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A South Park couple claims their neighbor shot their dog, causing the dog to have its leg amputated.

    The couple said that while their two dogs were playing in their fenced-in yard three weeks ago, a neighbor walked up, opened the gate nad shot their 6-year-old American Bulldog Trey. 

    Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation.

