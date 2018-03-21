  • Domestic violence law named after local woman headed to governor's desk

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - A law intended to protect the victims of domestic violence is headed to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf.

    Tierne’s Law was named in honor of Tierne Ewing, a Washington County woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten to death by her estranged husband, Kevin Ewing.

    Kevin Ewing had been arrested several weeks prior to the kidnapping on suspicion of domestic violence, but he was out of jail on bail.

    The bill clarifies existing legislation that allows judges to use risk assessment tools when setting bail in domestic violence cases. 

    It was introduced by Sen. Carmen Bartolotta, who represents parts of Beaver, Washington and Greene counties.

    If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources available:
    National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
    Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh
    National Resource Center on Domestic Violence
    List of Shelters
    Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania
     

