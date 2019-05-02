PITTSBURGH - A local non-profit is working to expand an app that would alert victims of domestic violence if their offender violates a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order.
The Center for Victims has developed technology that would create a geo-fence around a victim, alerting police if an offender violates the distance he/she is required to keep from the victim.
The non-profit is in discussions with the Allegheny County Courts to implement the technology, but no timetable has been set.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin is looking at the potential legal obstacles the technology could face and why organizers say they’re taking their time moving forward ONLY ON Channel 11 News at 5.
