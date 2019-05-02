  • Pittsburgh group develops technology to protect domestic violence victims

    PITTSBURGH - A local non-profit is working to expand an app that would alert victims of domestic violence if their offender violates a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order.

    The Center for Victims has developed technology that would create a geo-fence around a victim, alerting police if an offender violates the distance he/she is required to keep from the victim.

    The non-profit is in discussions with the Allegheny County Courts to implement the technology, but no timetable has been set.

