A 10th American has died in the Dominican Republic and families across the area are canceling their vacations.

According to the travel information website Forward Keys, flight cancellations have risen 45% in recent weeks, while bookings to the Dominican Republic have declined 59%.

"We have three children and my husband and I wanted to take them on a beautiful Carribbean vacation," said Heather Grasser.

For Grasser, her idea of a dream family vacation was a trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic -- a trip she paid more than $7,000 for.

Now just one day before her trip, she is canceling it.

"I don't know what my children will be eating and drinking and that alone just scares me," Grasser said.

Channel 11 told you about Robert Walker -- a local man who was attacked while walking back to his hotel room in the Dominican Republic in January.

That incident, plus the mysterious deaths of 10 Americans, has created pause about traveling to the Dominican Republic for not only Grasser, but others as well.

Grasser said her family isn't worth risking for any vacation.

"I couldn't sleep at night my husband and I. We were worried about going and when you spend this amount of money on a vacation and wanting to give your kids a lifetime experience, you shouldn't have fear at night you should be excited and wanting to go," Grasser said.

Grasser said she is hoping to get some of her money back from the trip, but she doesn't expect a full refund.

