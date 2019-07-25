Duquesne Light Co., in partnership with the Pittsburgh Parking Authority, opened 16 new electric vehicle charging stations downtown.
The stations are split equally between the Smithfield-Liberty Garage and Third Avenue Garage.
The addition brings the total to 35 charging stations at downtown Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages, also including the First Avenue garage and Grant Street garage. That makes 275 public charging stations across the Pittsburgh region.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
