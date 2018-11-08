  • Dozen people charged in multi-county drug trafficking investigation

    PITTSBURGH - A dozen people from Western Pennsylvania have been charged following an investigation into drug trafficking in Butler, Beaver and Allegheny counties.

    According to the U.S. attorney’s office, the suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury and are accused of selling and distributing fentanyl and heroin from September 2016 to July 2017.

    The following people are named in the eight-count indictment:

    • Shawn Hendrix, 42, of Cranberry Township, PA
    • Nikia Perkins, 44, of Monaca, PA
    • Adrian Jordan, 28, of Braddock, PA
    • Leroy George, 49, of Johnstown, PA
    • Thomas Hannon, 36, of Aliquippa, PA
    • Aleece Bowser, 32, of Monaca, PA
    • Ashley Miller, 33, of Aliquippa, PA
    • Carlisha Williams, 29, of Aliquippa, PA
    • Sheila Alford, 61, of Aliquippa, PA
    • Michael Henry, 36, of McKeesport, PA
    • Jeremy Fooks, 32, of Pittsburgh, PA
    • Terry Johnson, 34, of McKees Rocks, PA

    The investigation was conducted by several different local, state and federal agencies.

    According to a release, the drug charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years to life in prison, a fine of $10 million or both.

