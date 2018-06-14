WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Cats are being removed Thursday from a home in West Mifflin.
11 kittens and 7 adult cats were recovered from the house in West Mifflin. Humane officers have left traps for some they couldn’t get to. Say the original count of 100 cats was much higher than what they now believe were in the house. More likely about 30. pic.twitter.com/MOv1uzqBmr— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 14, 2018
Erin Clarke is talking with neighbors who said they’ve seen the cats and smelled strong odors coming from the house -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Dozens of cats were inside the home on Duquesne Avenue, according to Channel 11’s Erin Clarke.
About 15 cages w/ cats have been brought out of this West Mifflin home. Police say the cats are "all over the house." pic.twitter.com/s6jcKrwxHD— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 14, 2018
Police said they became aware of the conditions inside the house while checking on the 87-year-old man who lives there.
The man is being treated at a hospital after he was found unresponsive, police said.
A code enforcement officer says the West Mifflin House filled w/ cats is uninhabitable. Filthy, ceiling falling & electrical problems. pic.twitter.com/cAzlXDyNF2— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 14, 2018
