    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Cats are being removed Thursday from a home in West Mifflin.

    Dozens of cats were inside the home on Duquesne Avenue, according to Channel 11’s Erin Clarke.

    Police said they became aware of the conditions inside the house while checking on the 87-year-old man who lives there.

    The man is being treated at a hospital after he was found unresponsive, police said.

