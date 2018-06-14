0 YMCA employee accused of recording teenager in locker room

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - An employee at the YMCA in Bethel Park is accused of recording a teenage boy in a men’s locker room, police said.

The 17-year-old victim told police he was in the locker room Tuesday to shower and change when he noticed a cellphone propped up next to a sink, according to a criminal complaint. When he picked up the phone, he realized it was recording.

As the teenager attempted to stop the recording, a 29-year-old man, Jordan Hill, walked into the locker room and grabbed the phone, which he said was his, the complaint said.

Hill, who works at the YMCA, refused to show the juvenile the phone or delete the recording, the complaint said. He also refused to give the phone to a manager at the YMCA.

The teenager told police Hill had spoken to him several times in recent months and described their interactions as “creepy,” saying he would make “weird compliments,” the complaint said.

On Wednesday, police went to Hill’s home. While interviewing Hill, he admitted to police that he left his phone by the sink and that the camera might have been on because he was taking a selfie, the complaint said.

Hill was arrested. Charges against him include invasion of privacy and criminal use of a communication facility.

