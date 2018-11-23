Dozens of parking meters missing after road work in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - Dozens of parking meters in a storage area have disappeared, and if they're not found they could cost Mount Pleasant a pretty penny.
While the main street area was being resurfaced, the construction company doing the work stored the meters at a secure storage spot in East Huntingdon Township. But apparently it was not as secure as they believed.
“The Chief went out and he discovered that they weren’t there, and I don’t think they realized that they weren’t there,” Mayor Jerry Lucia said.
In total, more than 60 parking meters were stolen; pole, change and all.
The meter head itself is expected to cost around $300 to $400, and each one could have had as much as $50 in change inside.
“If you didn’t have meters, people would park there and leave their car all day. That hurts the business people and that hurts the shopper and the consumer,” Lucia said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man killed his baby hours after it was born to 15-year-old girl, encased body in cement
- Three major retailers announce new gift card restrictions to prevent scams
- 2 people trapped in burning home died at hospital, 1 still critical
- VIDEO: Husband Of Washington Woman Who Died During Childbirth Is Suing Hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}