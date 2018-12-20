NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A driver fled after crashing a car into a Subway restaurant in New Kensington early Thursday morning, officials said.
CLICK HERE for surveillance video of the crash.
The car flipped and slid across the parking lot on its roof before slamming into the Subway on Stevenson Boulevard about 2:30 a.m.
Emergency dispatchers said the driver was not at the scene by the time police arrived. Authorities are searching for the driver.
PHOTOS: Surveillance of driver who fled after crashing into Subway restaurant
The front of the restaurant was boarded up after the crash.
