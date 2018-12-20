  • Driver flees after car flips, crashes into Subway restaurant

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A driver fled after crashing a car into a Subway restaurant in New Kensington early Thursday morning, officials said.

    The car flipped and slid across the parking lot on its roof before slamming into the Subway on Stevenson Boulevard about 2:30 a.m.

    Emergency dispatchers said the driver was not at the scene by the time police arrived. Authorities are searching for the driver.

    The front of the restaurant was boarded up after the crash.

