PITTSBURGH - A man is behind bars after police said he weaved in and out of traffic at more than 120 miles per hour, hit an officer and drove into oncoming traffic early Saturday.
State police vehicles were stationed outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel on I-376 around 2 a.m. Saturday when they saw a man – identified as Dean Marbury, 39 – crossing the double yellow lanes through the tunnel and speeding.
According to a release from state troopers, Marbury was clocked going 122 miles per hour on the parkway, so they attempted to pull him over.
Investigators said Marbury abruptly stopped in the righthand lane on I-376 near Penn Hills. After one trooper approached the vehicle, Marbury allegedly took off – hitting the trooper’s right leg and side.
Marbury then led police on a high-speed chase. He exited the interstate at Monroeville and drove the wrong way on Haymaker Road. Police said Marbury then drove over the divided barrier and got back onto I-376.
According to the release, Marbury nearly collided with two occupied vehicles while driving the wrong way. His car was later found crashed and unoccupied in a wooded area across from Logans Ferry Road.
A witness told police someone had ran from that car into the woods after crashing.
Monroeville police eventually captured Marbury on Pinevue Drive and took him into custody. Police said he had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”
Officers found out Marbury’s driver’s license had been suspended because of a previous DUI.
He is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
