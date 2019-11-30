PITTSBURGH - Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was spotted Friday night wearing a "Pittsburgh started it." T-shirt – a reference to the brawl between the Steelers and Browns two weeks ago.
The images of Kitchens in the shirt were posted on Instagram by the company that created those T-shirts, @gvartwork.
Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his role of ripping off and swinging Mason Rudolph's helmet at him. In total, 33 players were fined/suspended for their involvement.
According to ESPN, a Brown's spokesman said Kitchens' daughters gave him the shirt "as a joke" and that he wore it to see the film "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" -- which centers around Pittsburgh and Mr. Rogers -- with his family.
The Browns said Kitchens did not intend for anyone to see it and "understands it's not a good look."
Joking or not, Kitchens made a statement on what he thinks about the fight. Just another layer of drama going into the Steelers-Browns rematch Sunday at Heinz Field.
