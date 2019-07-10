  • Driver rescued after tri-axle truck crashes over hillside, spills asphalt

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A driver was rescued after a tri-axle dump truck crashed over a hillside Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Schenley Park, police said.

    The accident happened about 11 a.m. in the area of Bartlett Street and Serpentine Drive, which has been shut down.

    Asphalt the truck was carrying spilled.

    Officials said the hillside might have given out under the truck.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories