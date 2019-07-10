PITTSBURGH - A driver was rescued after a tri-axle dump truck crashed over a hillside Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Schenley Park, police said.
The accident happened about 11 a.m. in the area of Bartlett Street and Serpentine Drive, which has been shut down.
Asphalt the truck was carrying spilled.
Officials said the hillside might have given out under the truck.
Pittsburgh: Tri-axle dump truck rollover - Bartlett Street and Serpentine Drive. Truck was carrying asphalt, which spilled.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 10, 2019
#Accident - truck accident closes Serpentine Drive in Schenley Park. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/vkHCzgGRjp— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 10, 2019
