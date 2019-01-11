MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Westmoreland County on Friday.
Dispatchers said a call for a crash in 3400 block of School Road in Murrysville came in around 1:52 p.m.
The road was closed between West Windover Court and Foxwood Court.
Both drivers were entrapped, police told Channel 11. They were both flown to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Police said the female driver of one of the vehicles is suspected of DUI.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
