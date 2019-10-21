STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was driving under the influence when he sped away from a traffic stop and crashed his rental car early Monday morning in Stowe Township, police said.
Lamar Castile, 39, was driving along Broadway Avenue when he was pulled over just before 2 a.m. after running a red light, according to police. Officers said he kept driving for about a block before pulling over.
Police said Castile was visibly intoxicated when the officers got out of their car and went over to him. As they were talking with Castile, he sped away in the car.
The car made it about 200 feet before it plowed into two parked vehicles, then continued to 12th Street where a wheel fell off, authorities said. Both parked vehicles and Castile’s rental car were totaled.
Castile was arrested and was found to have heroin, pills and a loaded gun, police said.
Charges against Castile include DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police and reckless driving. He’s also facing gun and drug possession charges.
