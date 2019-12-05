PITTSBURGH - Duolingo has become the first $1 billion tech start-up from Pittsburgh.
The company is now worth $1.5 billion thanks to a $30 million investment by Alphabet, the parent company of Google.
Duolingo is an app that helps you to learn a foreign language and is the most downloaded and top grossing education app in the world.
With the new funding, Duolingo plans to increase staff by 50 percent.
