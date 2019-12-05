  • Duolingo becomes first $1 billion tech start-up from Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Duolingo has become the first $1 billion tech start-up from Pittsburgh.

    The company is now worth $1.5 billion thanks to a $30 million investment by Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

    Duolingo is an app that helps you to learn a foreign language and is the most downloaded and top grossing education app in the world.

    With the new funding, Duolingo plans to increase staff by 50 percent.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories