  • Monroeville residents upset about continued power outages

    Updated:

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Residents in a Monroeville neighborhood want answers why they keep losing power.

    Neighbors living on Londonderry Court say they’ve lost power four times since January 1, with each lasting several hours.

    They say it’s a continuation of an ongoing problem with repeated power outages, which is why they contacted Channel 11.

    Channel 11's Aaron Martin has new details about the problem from Duquesne Light about the issues on Channel 11 News at 6.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories