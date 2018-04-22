Duquesne police officer injured by suspected burglar

Police in Duquesne are looking for a man wanted for robbery and assault after he got into a fight with a police officer.
Police said 39-year-old Richard Henley was involved in a burglary in the 200 block of West Oliver Avenue.
An officer spotted Henley a short time after the burglary was reported at the J&S Food Mart on Grant Avenue, police said. When the officer approached Henley, the suspect began fighting the officer.
Police said the officer was injured and Henley was able to get away.
The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for what appears to be a broken arm, police said.
A crowd witnessed the incident, but no one came to help the officer, police said.
Police said Henley is described as 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing more than 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Duquesne police.
