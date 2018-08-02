Duquesne school district settles student sex abuse lawsuit

DUQUESNE, Pa. - New documents show the Duquesne City School District settled a lawsuit brought by a mother and her 9-year-old special needs daughter after the girl was sexually abused by a teacher’s aide.
That aide, Thomas DiDomenico, pleaded guilty in 2013 to several charges, including indecent assault, after his behavior toward the girl during the 2010-11 school year.
Because of a non-disclosure agreement, the girl’s mother and the district can’t comment on the settlement.
