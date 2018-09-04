  • Duquesne University student reports sexual assault in apartment near campus

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a Duquesne University student.

    The victim told detectives it happened in an apartment not far from the university.

    According to a letter sent to students, a man the student recently met assaulted her just before 10 a.m. Monday.

    Pittsburgh police are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories