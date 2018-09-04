Duquesne University student reports sexual assault in apartment near campus

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a Duquesne University student.
The victim told detectives it happened in an apartment not far from the university.
According to a letter sent to students, a man the student recently met assaulted her just before 10 a.m. Monday.
Pittsburgh police are investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- School districts announce early dismissals ahead of high heat, humidity this week
- Man shot, killed inside apartment building
- 'Wasping' is new, dangerous method of getting high
- VIDEO: Former Vice President Joe Biden marches in Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}