    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Dozens of marijuana plants seized from Beaver County home

    Nearly two dozen marijuana plants were seized from a home in beaver County during a drug raid.

    According to police, an officer investigating a tip on Monday smelled marijuana coming from a home on Irwin Street in Aliquippa. He also witnesses plants growing over the fence, police said.

    Officers returned to the home with a search warrant.

    They found 22 marijuana plants between four and eight feet tall. They also found packaging material, marijuana seeds, a dry room with UV lights and fans, drug paraphernalia and a .38-special revolver, police said.

    Tychonn McCoy, 40, who was identified as a resident of the home, was charged with drug and firearms offenses. 

