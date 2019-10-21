NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Police and school officials are reviewing an alleged threat made by a student.
Few details about the what was said were released by the school, but leaders said they have been talking to the student, their parents and police.
The East Allegheny School District’s primary concern has been and will continue to focus upon the safety of all students, staff members, and visitors within the School District. The administration has reviewed and will continue to review and apply all policies and procedures concerning any violation concerning an alleged verbal threat to the East Allegheny School District. We have reviewed every individual item concerning this alleged verbal threat with local law enforcement, the parents and the student alleged to have made this statement. Once again, our responsibilities will remain focused on the safety and security of all students attending the East Allegheny School District school buildings and those East Allegheny students attending private, parochial or charter schools. Through teamwork and cooperation, the East Allegheny School District, our community members, and staff members will continue to resolve these issues and allow all students to receive an appropriate education in a safe and secure manner.
