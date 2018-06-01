PITTSBURGH - The man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in East Hills has surrendered to police.
The suspect, Leonard Bernard Hilton, 24, turned in self into police Friday afternoon.
Related Headlines
Hilton was booked into the Allegheny County Jail on separate charges the day of the murder, May 25, police said.
PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in custody following deadly shooting
When detectives were prepared to arraign him on new homicide charges Thursday, they learned he had been released from custody earlier that day.
Hilton, from Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood, is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Matthew Zinnermon, officials said.
Hilton should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He will be charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz describes plans in chilling cellphone videos
- Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores
- ‘He was scary': Woman shocked to find bear behind home
- VIDEO: Man in gorilla mask robs convenience store
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}