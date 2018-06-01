  • East Hills murder suspect surrenders to police

    PITTSBURGH - The man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in East Hills has surrendered to police. 

    The suspect, Leonard Bernard Hilton, 24, turned in self into police Friday afternoon. 

    Hilton was booked into the Allegheny County Jail on separate charges the day of the murder, May 25, police said.

    When detectives were prepared to arraign him on new homicide charges Thursday, they learned he had been released from custody earlier that day.

    Hilton, from Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood, is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Matthew Zinnermon, officials said.

    Hilton should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He will be charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

    East Hills murder suspect surrenders to police

