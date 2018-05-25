  • Suspect in custody following deadly shooting

    PITTSBURGH - A man died Friday morning after he was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s East Hills, officials said.

    The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. on Park Hill Drive. According to a release from police, officers found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. 

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 they heard a lot of commotion outside and people arguing before there were multiple gunshots.

    Kilmer saw a man being brought out of Pittsburgh Police Headquarters in handcuffs a few hours after the shooting. 

    Police said no arrests have been made in the murder, but one suspect is in custody. 

     
     

