EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A person is in custody and three people were taken to area hospitals after a stabbing incident according to police.
According to emergency officials, medics transported three patients by ambulance from the scene in the 20 block of Prospect Street.
Police said they were called just before 9 p.m. for the reported stabbing.
The conditions of those injured and the extent of their stab wounds is not known at this time.
