    HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Harmar bald eagles’ nest is home to a new eaglet!

    An egg hatched about 10 a.m. Monday, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said.

    The egg was laid Feb. 24. Bald eagle eggs incubate for about 35 days.

    Newly-hatched eaglets are small, gray and fuzzy, but quickly grow on a diet of fresh fish provided by their parents, according to the Audubon Society.

    There is one egg remaining in the Harmar nest. It was laid on Feb. 27 and is expected to hatch around April 4.

    Watch the Harmar eagle camera below or CLICK HERE.

