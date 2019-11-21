An elected official is accused of stealing almost $100,000 from Washington County.
Frank Scandale is accused of pocketing two dozen deposits that should have gone to the clerk of courts.
Those deposits add up to more than $96,000.
The investigation has been almost a year long. The controller's office found out about some of the missing money during an audit in December 2018.
And this past June, even more money was missing.
According to the criminal complaint, Scandale's deputy told him "about the missing deposits in March of 2019. Scandale responded that he assumed the deposits would work itself out and didn't alert the bank or investigate."
Court records said Scandale also voided seven cash payments to pocket about $800.
Investigators interviewed a dozen people in the Clerk of Courts Office in order to piece together what happened.
Scandale is out of jail on $100,000 bond. He had to turn in his passport and he's not allowed to contact the victims he's accused of stealing from.
He will face a judge in about three weeks.
