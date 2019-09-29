PITTSBURGH - On a night that saw crowds dressed to the nines and with an air of hope and excitement filling the room, WPXI Channel 11 was the recipient of five 2019 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards.
2019 marked the first time that the awards ceremony was held in Pittsburgh.
Here are the awards for Channel 11:
NEWSCAST EVENING - LARGER MARKETS
"Synagogue Shooting Newscast" - WPXI-TV
David Johnson, Anchor
Peggy Finnegan, Anchor
Lisa Sylvester, Anchor
Gordon Loesch, Anchor
Akemi Harrison, Executive Producer
Justin Platek, Producer
Kate Hartke, Producer
Dan Rinkus, Producer
Joshua Revels, Director
Michele Newell, Reporter
NEWSCAST MORNING- LARGER MARKETS
“South Hills Flooding Aftermath”- WPXI-TV
Katherine Amenta, News Anchor
Scott Harbaugh, Meteorologist
April Owens, Executive Producer
Liz Kilmer, Reporter
Jordan Allen, Editor
Joshua Revels, Director
Shawn Twardy, Producer
SPORTS- NEWS FEATURE
“Mel Blount Turns 70”- WPXI-TV
Alby Oxenreiter, Reporter
Chris Johnston, Photographer
TALENT- ANCHOR- NEWS
David Johnson, WPXI-TV
TALENT - SPORTS
Alby Oxenreiter, WPXI-TV
Thank you to Channel 11's viewers and fans for continuing to turn to us for important local journalism in the places we all call home.
TRENDING NOW:
- Severe storms cause major hail damage, downed trees and power lines across Western Pa.
- Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust injured in Penguins preseason finale
- 'Bring the kids home': Grandparents of endangered infant plead for swift return
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}