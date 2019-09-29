  • Channel 11 receives 5 2019 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - On a night that saw crowds dressed to the nines and with an air of hope and excitement filling the room, WPXI Channel 11 was the recipient of five 2019 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards.

    2019 marked the first time that the awards ceremony was held in Pittsburgh.

    Here are the awards for Channel 11:

    NEWSCAST EVENING - LARGER MARKETS
    "Synagogue Shooting Newscast" - WPXI-TV
    David Johnson, Anchor
    Peggy Finnegan, Anchor
    Lisa Sylvester, Anchor
    Gordon Loesch, Anchor
    Akemi Harrison, Executive Producer
    Justin Platek, Producer
    Kate Hartke, Producer
    Dan Rinkus, Producer
    Joshua Revels, Director
    Michele Newell, Reporter

    NEWSCAST MORNING- LARGER MARKETS 
    “South Hills Flooding Aftermath”- WPXI-TV
    Katherine Amenta, News Anchor
    Scott Harbaugh, Meteorologist
    April Owens, Executive Producer
    Liz Kilmer, Reporter
    Jordan Allen, Editor
    Joshua Revels, Director
    Shawn Twardy, Producer

    SPORTS- NEWS FEATURE
    “Mel Blount Turns 70”- WPXI-TV
    Alby Oxenreiter, Reporter
    Chris Johnston, Photographer

    TALENT- ANCHOR- NEWS
    David Johnson, WPXI-TV

    TALENT - SPORTS
    Alby Oxenreiter, WPXI-TV

     

    Thank you to Channel 11's viewers and fans for continuing to turn to us for important local journalism in the places we all call home.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories