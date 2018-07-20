Employee charged with recording woman in restaurant bathroom

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. - A woman was secretly filmed in a Washington County restaurant bathroom.
It happened in the popular Trinity Point Shopping Center in South Strabane.
What the woman told police happened, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom gets 40 years for murder of 2-year-old son who wet bed, gave her ‘sideways look'
- New coaster Steel Curtain, Steelers Experience coming to Kennywood in 2019
- Walmart employee breaks window to rescue infant from hot car, police say
- VIDEO: Woman disclosed private health information while working for UPMC, AHN
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}