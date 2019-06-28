PITTSBURGH - Volunteers from Maryland are making renovations to a Pittsburgh community.
The DreamBuilders are helping improve Enright Court in East Liberty as part of a larger effort led by East Liberty Development, Inc. to make homes in the community affordable for purchase by low income families.
To learn more visit EastLiberty.org.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gas prices could rise after fire-stricken refinery closes
- Man caught taking photos of children inside car in Sandcastle parking lot, woman says
- Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman
- VIDEO: Marine reunited with combat canine he served with
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}