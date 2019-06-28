  • Volunteers from Maryland head to East Liberty to help renovate Enright Court

    PITTSBURGH - Volunteers from Maryland are making renovations to a Pittsburgh community.

    The DreamBuilders are helping improve Enright Court in East Liberty as part of a larger effort  led by East Liberty Development, Inc. to make homes in the community affordable for purchase by low income families.

    To learn more visit EastLiberty.org.

