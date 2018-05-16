A senior prank at a Wisconsin high school was so good, even police are giving the students props.
The police department is calling the prank “one of the best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen,” the school district posted on Facebook.
Using the back half of an old car, which the district described as a “junker,” the students positioned it in a way that made it appear as if it had crashed into the school building.
To make it look even more realistic, loose bricks were placed around it and a black tarp and tape were used to create the illusion that there was a gaping hole in the side of the building.
The “crash” was created just outside the principal's office.
Although the prank had people nervous at first, there was no damage to school property.
