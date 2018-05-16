  • Epic senior prank gets props from police -- it's ‘one of the best'

    Updated:

    A senior prank at a Wisconsin high school was so good, even police are giving the students props.

    The police department is calling the prank “one of the best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen,” the school district posted on Facebook.

    Related Headlines

    Using the back half of an old car, which the district described as a “junker,” the students positioned it in a way that made it appear as if it had crashed into the school building.

    To make it look even more realistic, loose bricks were placed around it and a black tarp and tape were used to create the illusion that there was a gaping hole in the side of the building.

    The “crash” was created just outside the principal's office.

    Although the prank had people nervous at first, there was no damage to school property.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Epic senior prank gets props from police -- it's ‘one of the best'

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least one person injured in Upper St. Clair crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clarification: Tesla Crash-Utah story

  • Headline Goes Here

    Swiss police investigate fatal crash, fire involving Tesla

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities: Police dog injured when car hits officer's SUV